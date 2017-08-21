St. David takes first place in National Queen Show

Seven beauties representing the various parishes in Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique took to the stage on Majestic Thursday night at the Spice Basket in Beaulieu, St George to compete for the coveted title of Carnival Queen 2017.

After being judged on diction, fluency, content and execution, Miss St. David, Tamyer Munroe, the youngest of the bunch was crowned Carnival Queen 2017 with 857 points.

“I believe that is an honour to represent my country. I know I will be a great ambassador. It first started off with me taking part in Miss St. David and after the show, reality hit me. I have to represent my parish now but I was so honoured and I felt so blessed to be representing my parish,” said the new Carnival Queen.

Miss St. Patrick, Rehanna Warren took Best Swimwear, Best Costume, and Best Evening Wear and was named as the People’s Choice.

The contestant with the Best Talent was Miss Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Oshnen Maturine who did a monologue depicting the dangers of illicit drugs on the future of the promising youth.

Best Final Question went to Miss St. George, Tiffany Evans for her answer to the question – “if you could go back in time and meet someone famous, who would it be and why?”

She replied by saying that she would like to meet late revolutionary leader, Prime Minister Maurice Bishop in an effort to get some answers to some of the questions people have about what took place during the 1979-83 revolution.









Miss St. David took Best Preliminary Interview following the answer given to the question: What does true beauty mean to you?

This question was asked prior to the night of competition.

The 1st first runner up prize went to Miss St. Patrick, Rehanna Warren with 853 points and 2nd runner up was Miss St. George, Tiffany Evans (843.5 points).

Second place winner, Rehanna Warren said her dream to wear a crown will continue.

“I am very very proud of myself. I did the very best that I could and I am satisfied with the outcome. I think the bikini segment was the most thrilling. It was highly anticipated and I think I really brought my game up. Hopefully, I would take part in a regional pageant but I would never give up my dream of wearing the crown,” she remarked.

Tiffany Evans who finished third said although she did not win the crown, she was still proud to be a part of the competition.

“This experience would be one I wouldn’t trade for the world. I thoroughly enjoyed it, it was challenging but I pursued to the end, through all the adversities I came out and did my best and I am very, very proud of myself.

“I would just like to continue on in pageantry because it is something I really love. It empowers young women to inspire others, so I would just continue taking part in whatever pageants that’s available to me.” THE NEW TODAY was not able to ascertain from Spicemas Corporation officials the exact prizes on stake in the competition.