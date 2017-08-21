Dash retains national Groovy title

Policeman Shondell “Dash” Amada has successfully retained the National Groovy Monarch title with a selection called “Hit after hit,” having amassed a total of 435 points.

Dressed in a gold boxing outfit, the 26-year-old La Borie, St. George resident executed his rendition with a boxing demonstration coming to the end of his performance with matching gloves.

Speaking with reporters following his performance, Dash expressed full confidence that he did what was needed to retain the title this year.

In an earlier interview with THE NEW TODAY, the performer gave an insight into the concept of his song, which came about because of “the doubters” who had approached him at a popular bar in St George’s saying that he could never ever again make another hit like “No Company,” which won him the coveted title last year.

He wrote the song with the intention to prove them wrong and so he did, with an amazing performance last week Friday night at the National Cricket Stadium to retain the national title.

There were only two points separating the Groovy King from his closest contenders, Shem “Terror D Governor” Bernard who was caught up in a three-way tie on 433 points with Marcus “Lavaman” James and Wrenroy “Blacka Dan” Ogiste, who returned to the big stage after years of not participating in the competition.

Lavaman performed his selection “No Personal,” Terror D Governor sang a song called “The Compliment,” while Blacka Dan did one of the favourite song for the season, “Last Horn.”

Blacka Dan told reporters that although he is a bit disappointed with the results, he respects the judges’ decision.









He also said he was quite pleased with the response of the crowd to his presentation and felt that he was received like he never left” the big stage and that “everyone had to bring their A-game to the table.”

Blacka Dan also indicated that he was in the process of rebranding and looking forward to stomping his mark in the industry.

Kirton “Alma Boy” Roberts placed fifth on 415 points with his selection “Mind games.” He was followed by Mandella Mc Donald (Mandella Links) in sixth position on 398 points with his selection “Richness” and Valene Nedd in seventh position on 389 points with her selection “Great things.”

Micah “Baracka” Joseph placed eighth on 388 points with his selection “Passe,” followed by Brendon

“Killa B” McKie on 386 points in ninth position with his rendition “I am a Grenadian.”

Damion “Pappi Boy” La Pompe scored 382 points to take the 10th spot with “Oh baby oh.”

Cariacou’s Patrick Dickson (Major Dickson) came eleventh on 376 points, with his rendition “Bumper vibration” and was followed by Otis Celestine (Otis) in twelfth position on 374 points with a song entitled “Ah safe.”

Finley “Scholar” Jeffery placed thirteenth on 373 points with a song called “Carnival tabanka,” while Mishael “Mr West” Williams copped the fourteenth spot on 353 points with his selection “Wings.”