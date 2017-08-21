Boyzie takes soca crown again to Sauteurs

By Nisha Paul

24-year-old Jalon “Boyzie” Olive made history at the National Cricket Stadium last week Saturday morning when he was crowned Soca Monarch for the third consecutive year on conclusion of the highly anticipated National Soca Monarch Competition.

Hailing form Sauteurs, St. Patrick’s also known as “Crown City”, Boyzie successfully defended his crown as one of the people’s favourite, performing a selection called “D intention” from position 13.

He was clad in a gold suit and surrounded by his accompanying team, which presented a display of various aspects of Grenadian culture.

Hoisted from a crane, the defending monarch, who was also joined on stage by former monarch Hollice “Mr. Killa” Mapp for a short while, completed his performance by taking full control of the packed stadium.

Boyzie amassed a total of 429 points, 7 more than his closest contender, the singing duo out of St. David, Lil Natty and Thunda (Dingaan Henry and Nyelon Williams) who opened the show with their top tune of the season, “Top Strikers,” which landed them 422 points.

Completely indulged in the historic moment, a humbled Boyzie told reporters that he had to work harder in 2017 than ever before to retain the prestigious title because the competition this year was a very stiff one.









The soca artiste thanked all those who supported him over the years, stating that this crown in particular means a lot to him because he always wanted to leave his mark in the industry.

With this win, Boyzie has broken the 3-time Monarchy tie he shared with Sheldon Douglas, Elvyn “Zingo Alexander, “Mr Killa” and “Luni Spark and Electrify.”

Boyzie, came on the scene in 2012 and served notice by placing second in the national soca monarch competition with a hit song, “Born Troublesome”.

The following year in 2013, Boyzie captured the crown with a song entitled “Mass Everywhere”.

However, he was unable to successfully defend the title and placing third in 2014 with a selection called “State of Emergency.”

Boyzie bounced back in 2015 when he defeated his rivals in dethroning 3-times Soca Monarch winners, Kellon “Luni Spark” Ogiste and Kelson “Electrify” Ogiste with another big hit called “Batallions.”

This year, the former monarchs, Luni Spark and Electrify returned to the competition with a track called “Natural disaster,” and placed third (419 points).

The 4th In spot went to veteran entertainer, Elimus “Inspector” Gilbert on 384 points with his selection “Uncle still relevant.”

Shondell “Dash” Amada placed fifth (383 points) with his selection “Last Post.” He was followed by newcomer to the big stage, Kevon “Blaze” Francis in sixth on 382 points.

In seventh position was Javis “Muddy” Cuffie on 370 points with his rendition “Say a prayer.”

The other positions are as follows: Finley “Scholar” Jeffery came eighth on 362 points, followed by Sherwin “Mr. Walkie” Paul (354 points), Brendon “Killa B” McKie from the sister isle of Carriacou on 352 points, Rawle “Kandle” Thomas (338 points), Kenton “Bubba” Aston (327 points), Keron “Lil Kerry” Noel (323 points), Cloud 5 (Jason Phillip and Prince Andrew) on 316 points, Keishon Squeeze head” Hazard (315 points) and Sheldon Douglas on 265 points.