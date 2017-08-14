Resignation of Kirk Seetahal?

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Spicemas Corporation (SMC), Kirk Seetahal has remained tight-lipped about reports circulating in some quarters in the country that he has decided to call it a day after three years on the job.

THE NEW TODAY has received information that the SMC boss tendered his resignation but was asked to hold on until after the end of the Carnival Season.

When contacted Wednesday by this newspaper for comment on the issue, Seetahal did confirm or deny the allegation but was less than forthcoming with information.









He that he was not sure what to say about the issue and has no comment to make on the allegation.

Speculation is rife that Seetahal might not be experiencing a good relationship with a certain section of the SMC Board of Directors.

Seetahal often told reporters that the body needs to be restructured and that hard decisions need to me taken to ensure that Spicemas is operated as a business that yields profits.

His stint as CEO of SMC started on October 1st, 2015.