Rainbow City Mas Promoters dominate 2017 CCF

The Rainbow City Mas Promoters out of the big parish of St. Andrew have captured all the top titles in the Children’s Carnival Frolic (CCF) Fancy Mas competition, which was held at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The more than 200-member strong mas band amassed a total of 968 points with their presentation of mas’ under the theme “Fairy tales,” to emerge winners over the other 11 participating bands from across the island.

The band, which made its debut in the CFF only last year, also walked away with the King and Queen of the Band titles on 212 and 225 points respectively.

In an interview with THE NEW TODAY following the colorful extravaganza, Organiser, Chief Promoter and Designer of the Rainbow City Mas Promoters, Peter Bain said “the band has grown significantly, especially in the area of children.”

He said the band, which also comprises an adult section is over 450 members strong and is made up of 13 colorful fairy tale sections.

“We are happy to bring back the fairy tale aspect of mas in Carnival this year”, he remarked.

The Melville Street-based Helen Marie and Associates band place second (939 points) in the Fancy Mas segment with its portrayal of “Fantasy Island”.









The third spot was taken by newcomer to CCF, “Ignite” of St. David on 840 points with their portrayal, Presenting our Roots, Celebrating our ancestry.”

This year’s event saw the participation of 12 fancy mas’ bands, 8 traditional mas’ bands and 8 junior steel bands.

In the traditional aspect, the Hermitage Shortknee copped the Band of The Year title on 266 points, followed by the Waterloo Shortknee (266) and then Young House of Justice (262).

The Republic Bank sponsored Angel Harps steel band emerged the winner of the Junior Panorama competition on 279 points, followed by Coyoba Juniors Steel Orchestra on 278 points and FLOW Commancheros in third place with 263 points.

In the Fancy individual aspect of the event, the Rainbow City All Stars placed 1st on 68 points, followed by the El Viaja Masqueraders on 58 points and AJ & Associates in third spot on 49 points.

In the Traditional Individual aspect, the Hermitage Shortknee came out on top after amassing a total of 81 points, followed by the EL Viaja Masqueraders (65) and Demonic Angels (61).

Scores of Grenadians came out to support the event, which commenced around 11.00 a.m. with an explosion of culture in various colours and went well into the evening period.

A major highlight of the day’s event was the inclusion of Shakespeare Mas which was performed by the Carriacou Junior Shakespeareans band that was brought to the mainland to participate in CCF by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA).