Patient dies at Medical Station

Patients who were at the Health Centre in the town of St. George were asked to leave the building as one man was found dead in the washroom on Tuesday morning.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the decease was identified as 50-year old Phillip Weeks of Woburn, St. George.









He reportedly visited the health facility to fill a prescription.

It is believed that Weeks had a history of substance abuse, namely Cocaine, and was discharged from the General Hospital last Friday after receiving treatment for hypertension and substance abuse.

It is understood that he went to the Health Centre to fill a prescription given to him upon leaving the hospital.

He was found dead in the washroom at about 8.45 a.m.