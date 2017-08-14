Magistrate imposes strict curfew on 19-year-old

A 19-year-old boy, who is facing an indictable grievous harm charge has been placed on a curfew to stay indoors between the hours of 5.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. by Chief Magistrate, Her Honour, Tamara Gill.

The Chief Magistrate imposed the curfew on Hakim Mc Queen as part of the $8, 000 bail that was granted to him last week Wednesday at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court.

Mc Queen, who is no stranger to the judicial system, found him-self in trouble with the law again, following a physical altercation that occurred at the St George’s Market on July 29, which left Hondell Andall nursing chop wounds to his left arm.









THE NEW TODAY understands that the 19-year-old used a cutlass to inflict the wounds on Andall, who did not show up for the court hearing.

The teenager, who is currently on bail for a drug related offense, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Gill accompanied by his attorney, Peter David, who was able to secure bail for him with one surety.

Attorney David suggested that the court attach strict curfew conditions to Mc Queen’s bail, which was granted by Chief Magistrate Gill on the condition that he agrees to remain indoors at his mother’s house in Beausejour, St George’s.

The Chief Magistrate gave Mc Queen a stern warning to adhere to the condition as set out in his bail because failure could result in its revocation.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on November 16.