Conception Dance Theatre Goes to Carifesta

Immediately following Spicemas, a contingent of performers from Grenada will be traveling to Barbados to attend the Caribbean Festival of Arts also known as CARIFESTA.

CARIFESTA is the largest gathering of Caribbean arts and culture and will be held from August 11-17.

The event brings together various nations in the region to celebrate the “spirit of our people through expressions of art, food, music, dance and other aspects of our culture”.

It provides an avenue to express the uniqueness of the Caribbean and our unity despite our diversity.

Twenty CARICOM countries from Guyana in the south to Bahamas in the north, are expected to attend this year’s festival.









With the support of Netherlands Insurance – known patron of the arts – Conception Dance Theatre will join other performers to represent Grenada.

Artistic Director of Conception Dance Theatre, Cecilia Griffith, thanked Netherlands Insurance for its many years of support and commented on the unique opportunity that CARIFESTA presents.

“Our dance theatre can always count on Netherlands Insurance to support our various ventures”, she said.

“With their support, we will be able to attend CARIFESTA which is a wonderful opportunity for us to share Grenada’s culture, and expose our performers to international performing standards which will help motivate them to develop their craft”, she added.

Managing Director of Netherlands Insurance, Richard Strachan, noted that in order “to be successful in the arts, experience and exposure to international performing standards is important.

“I applaud Conception Dance Theatre and other festival participants for making use of this occasion to further develop their craft and take their performances to the next level”, he said.

Netherlands Insurance, extends best wishes to Conception Dance Theatre, Presentation Brother’s College Choir, Soul Deep Band and Touch of Grace Choir as they head to Barbados.