$200, 000 BAIL FOR BOAT CAPTAIN ON DRUG CHARGES

The St. George’s Magistrate Court has granted $200, 000 bail to 59-year-old, Sea Captain, Charles Russel David, who was slapped with three drug related charges after 2 separate quantities of drugs was discovered on board his vessel last week Monday.

David appeared before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau at the St. George’s No. 2 Magistrate’s Court last week Thursday, represented by experienced criminal Attorneys George Prime and Anselm Clouden, where bail was granted in the sum of 200, 000, with 2 sureties.

The Frequente, St. George resident, who is owner of the “MV Eldica,” which sails the Grenada/Trinidad route weekly, is jointly charged along with 42-year-old River Road resident Lydon Jerome, with 2 counts of possession of a controlled drug and 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled drug.

The Police prosecution, which is being led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Godfrey Victor, did not object to bail for the sea captain, but resisted bail for Jerome, who appeared in court unrepresented.

ASP Victor informed the court that Jerome, who was employed as crew member on the “MV Eldica,” is considered a flight risk because all his family ties are in Trinidad.









When asked if he had anything to say, Jerome told the court that although he has ties in Trinidad, he has lived in Grenada for more than 22 years with his grandmother at River Road.

However, Magistrate Gellineau took a decision to remand him to the Richmond Hill Prison until his next court appearance on September 18 for mention.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the charges were laid against the two men last week Monday, after 4 packages containing approximately 2 kilos of Cocaine and 2lbs of compressed Colombian marijuana were discovered on the boat, during a search that was executed by police officers stationed at the Ports Authority.

The cocaine carries an estimated street value of $231, 818.00 while the ganja is put at $10, 744.00.

The boat, usually departs Grenada for the twin island republic on a Tuesday and returns on Fridays but the week in question came in on Saturday, July 29.

Well-placed sources told this newspaper that the police had the boat under surveillance for carrying arms and ammunition and decided to conduct a search when the drugs were found.

November 24 is the date set aside for the Preliminary Inquiry into the drug-related charges against David and Jerome.