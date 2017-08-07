Grenlec gives to 12 Care Institutions

Twelve Care Institutions across Grenada and Carriacou are beneficiaries of annual grants under the Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI).

This brings to seventy-three thousand dollars ($73,000), the total contributed to the twelve Care Institutions, who expressed their gratitude to Grenlec for the many years of partnership.

The beneficiaries are Bel Air Home for Children and Adolescents; Cedars Home; Charles Memorial SDA Senior Citizens Home; Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled; Father Hilarion Cheshire Home; Grand Anse Gardens Home for the Aged; Hillview Home for the Aged; Queen Elizabeth Home for Children; St. Martin’s Home for the Aged; Richmond Home and Top Hill Home in Carriacou.









The company’s senior staffer, Marcia Hill made a presentation to the Cadrona Home for the Aged marking the many years of Grenlec’s Partnership with Grenada’s Care Institutions.

In making the presentation, Hill said: “Today we honour the essential work you do and are grateful for your efforts in caring for our children, who have their contributions to make to national development in future, and the elderly, whom we cherish as guardians of our history”.

In response, Matron of the Home, VieAnn Pursue remarked: “This contribution you make every year is honourable and we do appreciate it. You are a dependable company and are always there with help and support. I applaud your generosity and we all look forward to your continued support”.

Grenlec has allocated a percentage of its profits to help institutions to take care of the less fortunate in the community.