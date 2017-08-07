Another case of Identity Theft

Grenada has recorded its second Identity Theft case in a matter of weeks.

Thirty-seven year old, Callee James, an employee of the Sauteurs branch of the Ministry of Works made an appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Karen Noel at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court.

James was charged the day before for the crime of Identify Theft contrary to section 7 (1) & (2) of the Electronic Crimes Act number 33 of 2013.

The accused who did not have legal representation in court pleaded guilty to the offence and ordered to come back to court on September 14 for Sentencing.

Police Prosecutor, Corporal Kenneth Fortune did not object to bail on the grounds that James was not considered a flight risk and she was placed on $7500 bail with one surety.









THE NEW TODAY understands that James committed the offence against her fellow co-worker in May when she stole his debit card and made purchases online amounting to approximately EC$1000.00

The affected employee was contacted by his bank about the purchases being made with his card.

A number of transactions were reportedly made in the month of May for purchasing clothes, shoes, hair and other accessories.

James was nabbed by police sometime in July while she was leaving the Sauteurs Post Office after collecting some of the stuff ordered online.

Grenada’s first case of Identity Theft was recorded last month when Fontenoy resident, Chierenzie Phillip was charged with identity theft by using the credit card of a U.S citizen that she came into contact with as an employee of Clear Harbor.

Phillip used the card to purchase personal items to the tune of US $700.00.

She was fined EC$15,000 on three counts of identity theft to be paid in five months and in default spend 12 months at the Richmond Hill Prison.