Lance Aux Epines Man held with Illegal Firearm and Drugs

A 46-year-old Lance Aux Epines resident has been remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison on firearm and drug-related charges, following a shooting incident at the Sugar Mill round-a-bout during the early morning hours of July 8.

The accused, Tyrone Stefon Edwards, has been charged with possession of a .380 Ruger firearm, possession of 7 rounds of ammunition, possession of a controlled drug, trafficking of a controlled drug and wounding.

Police also found in his possession approximately 8.5 ounces of marijuana, which carry a street value of $1, 204.

Represented by Attorney-at Law Francis Paul, the accused appeared before Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill, at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court last week Thursday, where bail was denied.

The Police Prosecution, which is being led by Corporal of Police, Terrence Andall objected to bail based on the accused record of convictions for crimes of the same nature.

As recent as May 30, Edwards was convicted of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The charges were laid in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Saigon in the vicinity of the Sugar Mill round-a-bout at Grand Anse, St. George.









On June 2, he was fined a total of $6000.00 for the offences by Chief Magistrate Gill.

On the charge of possession of firearm, he was fined $4000 to be paid in four months and in default spend 15 months in prison; while on the charge of possession of ammunition he was charged $2000 and in default spend 12 months in prison.

Before making the decision to remand Edwards, Chief Magistrate Gill expressed disappointment that he is before her again in such a short space of time for similar offences.

“I cannot believe he is back before me again on similar charges,” the Chief Magistrate proclaimed.

THE NEW TODAY understands that at the time of the most recent incident, Edwards was allegedly shooting at another individual, who he has been feuding with from the nearby village of The Limes in Grand Anse.

According to a well-placed source, the two have been at loggerheads for quite some time now.

The source also said that a young lady who was just passing through the area suffered a minor injury to her lower abdomen as a result of the gunfire.

Edwards has been remanded to the Richmond Hill prison until his next court date scheduled for July 24.