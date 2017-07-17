Seetahal: Carnival Season is not a license for lawlessness

In the face of growing complaints from several communities about lawlessness from event promoters, the Spicemas Corporation (SMC) is reminding persons that they have to obtain a license from them to hold the functions.

CEO of the corporation, Kirk Seetahal also took the opportunity to remind the carnival event planners to be considerate of their surroundings and do not disturb the peace.

According to Seetahal, there are a lot of complaints being received about Spicemas issuing licenses to persons who have no consideration for the community members in which they are holding their events.

He said that most of these events are not granted license by Spicemas and when they are granted one of the conditions is that there must be a cut-off point for music to be played.

Noting that this is the carnival season, the SMC CEO stressed that there should be restraint from revelers, keeping in mind that there are community members who do not have the same interest as them.

“There are a lot of people that are having these J’ouvert activities without a cut-off point in areas where there are churches and they’re disrupting the people’s services…be mindful.

“I have no problem with you having your jab event, you want to carry it on a mountain, you want to carry it in a remote area – that’s not a problem.

Seetahal pointed out that the corporation works along with the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) to facilitate the holding of these events.

He said: “We directly work with the police, the police will say listen, if you having it this place, you need to make sure that you have toilet facilities available, you need to make sure you have a certain amount of security officers available”.









Seetahal reminded these event organisers that the carnival season is a not a license for lawlessness.

“I’m getting lots of calls on the radio and people complaining that Spicemas give license…a lot of these people are not getting license…they are doing their events regardless and we have had a meeting with the police so that we cracking down on this very much”, he said.

According to Seetahal in those cases where a licence is granted by SMS, “we give you a cut-off point by 12 midnight”.

“We have to be mindful that we are having these events in communities where there are families”, he remarked.

The CEO lamented the fact that in some cases people are engaged in the playing of “jab jab” and blocking the road and affecting people going to church to worship.

Seetahal also made a plea to these event organisers to “be mindful” to the place selected to hold their events.

“…We are not saying no to your events, we are saying be mindful of where you having your events and that noise can travel…”, he said.

Seetahal also reminded event holders of SMC’s policy on licensing for events.

As part of the 2017 Carnival season, anyone holding any event must go to the Spicemas Corporation to obtain a license that has a specified fee.

Seetahal explained that even persons who are having just a small community event are asked to make a contribution to SMC.