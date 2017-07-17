Levera project developer rejects claims

U.S citizen, Stephen Randall Oveson has hinted that a resolution has been reached to the multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by Tokyo-based businessman, Roger Ver in connection with the Levera project in the north of the island.

Oveson also said that no funds were taken from the Grenada passport selling scheme known as Citizenship By Investment (CBI) to settle the legal matter with Ver.

He said that the funds were raised from the “personal funding” of the Oveson family.

Speaking to THE NEW TODAY newspaper, Oveson denied reports circulating in some quarters of the country that the multi-million dollar project is cash-strapped and had slowed down in recent weeks.

According to Oveson the project is right on track with workers on site.

“I can confirm that the project is not at a standstill. We have continued construction and never had a day pass without a crew on site other than weekends and days with heavy rain making construction impossible,” he said.

THE NEW TODAY has obtained a document that was prepared by Oveson himself, which indicated that the publicity from the Ver lawsuit had slowed the pace of the Levera project.

Ver had filed a lawsuit in local court alleging fraud against Oveson’s younger brother, Robert Martin Oveson in connection with a Grenada CBI passport that he was trying to purchase.









The controversial Robert is the Managing Director of NTL Trust, a company registered to do business in Nevis and recognised as an authorised agent for selling passports from Grenada.

In court papers filed, Ver alleged that he wired US$1 million to the bank account of a local law firm on instructions from Oveson in connection with the passport deal.

The money was earmarked for the Levera project but Ver said that he never got the passport and asked back for his funds.

The application was apparently turned down by the Keith Mitchell-led New National Party (NNP) Government but Oveson never informed Ver of this development nor handed back the funds.

A brief statement also issued by Ver indicated that the matter has been settled prompting speculation that Oveson had returned the US$1 million to him.

The first phase of the Levera project comprises the construction of 14 seaside cottages, which began in November 2016 and was expected to be completed within a 12-18 month period.

According to the project’s website (leveragrenada.com) the second phase, an 80-unit luxury Turtle Beach Hotel, is scheduled to start construction sometime during the second quarter of the year.

Once commissioned, the resort, which will occupy approximately 375 acres of land, nestled adjacent to the Levera National Park, will house multiple pool areas, a full service spa, farm-to-table restaurants, a beach club with rum bar, conference rooms and an eco-center.