High Court resumes operations

Grenadians can now get justice once again with the re-opening of High Courts No. 4 and No.5 on The Carenage in St. George’s.

The two courts were forced to close their doors to the public for several days due to a leaking roof in the building caused by constant rainfall associated with the passage of tropical cyclone Hurricane Bret on June 28.

The courts were able to resume operations as normal on Monday.

Telecoms provider FLOW, which is renting the building to the Government of Grenada, responded quickly to assess the situation that existed on the roof structure of the building, which currently houses the Law Library and High Courts Numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5.

THE NEW TODAY understands that approximately 1-month ago Dominican-born Judge, Madam Justice Adrien Wyante-Roberts, who presides over High Court No. 3, had to be relocated to No. 4 High Court as a result of rain water leaks observed in a section of the roof.

Information reaching this newspaper is that a company called, ‘Advantage Roofing’ was contracted by FLOW to remedy the situation.

According to High Court Registrar, Alana Twum-Barimah, workers were on the site the following day to commence the roof replacement.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the constant rainfall caused the tiles in the roof to become water-logged, which resulted in a portion caving in, causing significant flooding.









This also disrupted the court proceedings at High Court No. 5, which is presided over by Trinidadian – born Justice, Shiraf Aziz.

It is understood that approximately 50% of the roof structure has been replaced.

In an exclusive interview with THE NEW TODAY last week Thursday, the Court Registrar said, “thankfully, no damage was done to court files or equipment…only to the roof and the carpeted area.”

Twum-Barimah indicated that due to the “extent to which the flooding took place (it was decided that), it would not be safe to have persons on the compound while work is taking place.”

With this being the case, she said it was then decided that all matters were adjourned until Monday.

THE NEW TODAY can report that a similar flooding event occurred on June 28 during a sitting of the No.1 Magistrate’s Court on St. John’s Street in St. George’s, while the court was in session.

Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill who was presiding over the court continued to hear matters brought before her.

It is understood that the Government of Grenada, which is responsible for maintaining the building had sent two engineers to the court room to assess the situation, which is a frequent occurrence, especially during heavy rainfall.

A well-placed source said that most of the time, staff would usually walk into a flooded court room whenever there is heavy rainfall overnight and are usually tasked with sweeping out and mopping up the water so that the court can operate as normal.