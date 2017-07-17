17-year-old in Soca Monarch semi-finals

“It’s a great and awesome feeling (and) all the good words I can think off.”

Those were the words uttered by the young and aspiring soca artiste, Kamron “Chucky D” St. Paul, to relay his emotions after becoming the youngest artiste to make it into the semi-final round of the national Power Soca Monarch Competition.

“Chucky D” spoke to THE NEW TODAY newspaper on Tuesday following the preliminary round of competition that ran from last week Thursday into the weekend.

“I mean, being the youngest among the semi-finalists…it is a great feeling,” he said.

The Gouyave St. John resident tried for a spot in last year’s semi-final but was unsuccessful.

This year, Chucky D upped his game, copping position 14 with 199 points from his selection called “Demolition.”

He said, the song which was written by his uncle Kennedy Mapp, “simply says that not because I am young and didn’t make it last year; I will not give up”.

“I am coming back this year and show them that it runs in my blood and I could do it…that I can mash up (the place) same way like the veterans’.









According to the youngster, patrons can expect great things from him this year as he was planning to put down a great performance especially if he makes it into the final round of the competition.

“Chucky D”, as he is affectionately called is the nephew of Grenadian Cultural Ambassador, Hollice “Mr Killa” Mapp, who is no stranger to the soca stage.

Mr. Killa made it to the final stage of the soca monarch competition 7 times and won the title twice; in 2004 with a song called “Make your rags fly high like a bird” and in 2006 with “Warriors.”

Chucky D, who graduated from the St. Rose Modern Secondary School last year, is currently doing online courses in Hotel and Restaurant Management at Ashworth College in the United States.

He started competing at the age of 13, when he entered the 2013 Soca Monarch competition at his alma mater and placed 2nd with a song called “Insane, which was written by his uncle, Nelson “Mr. Razor” Mapp.”

Chucky D participated in the Community Chanel 6 (CC6) Carnival Knockout Competition in 2014, placing 2nd with a song called “Defy gravity, which was also penned by Mr. Razor.

He placed 2nd again in the following year of the same competition with another song written by his uncle called “Failure is not an option”.

Last year “Chucky D” placed 7th in the Secondary Schools Soca Monarch competition but came out the winner of the St. Mark’s Soca Monarch competition, with a song entitled “I got power.”

The semi-final round of the national competition is scheduled for July 28 at the Grenville Car Park in St. Andrew.