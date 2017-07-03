Sandals Says ‘Cheers’ to Youth Netball Team

It was an afternoon of positivity, bonding and reflection as Grenada’s Under 23 Netball Team was hosted at Sandals LaSource for a congratulatory get together.

The team received words of encouragement and Sandals signature first class service as they were treated to gourmet lunch by the General Manager, Peter Fraser and Hotel Manager, Supratik Guha.

The team, on the heels of winning the 2017 OECS Netball Tournament for the third year in a row, is on a high as they prepare for their much anticipated trip to Gaborone, Botswana for the Netball World Youth Cup.

‘You are representing Grenada well thus far, and we are confident that you will continue in this trend. Your accomplishments are no mean feat, but a culmination of efforts and sacrifice made by you, your families, and your coaches,’ hailed Supratik Guha.









Due to the support of the Government of Grenada, Grenada Olympic Committee, National Lottery Authority, Grenlec, Sandals LaSource and many other organisations, the young netballers can compete internationally and will leave for Botswana on July 28.

Fraser, also added his own words of commendation to the executive members of the team for their efforts.

‘I especially want to acknowledge Glynis Roberts, President of the Grenada Netball Association for her relentless efforts, and determination to see the doors of opportunity open to these young women, through sports. From the Sandals LaSource team, to your team; go out there and continue to make us proud”, he said.