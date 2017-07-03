Bus Driver Charged For Sexual Offences

A 60-year-old bus driver from the community of Willis/New Hampshire, St. George has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Cecil Lewis was taken into police custody after being accused of sexually assaulting and raping a 13-year-old school girl from River Road, St. George’s.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the accused, who plies the River Road, Beaulieu, Willis, St. George route, was picked up by police last week Thursday for questioning in relation to the offences, which allegedly occurred sometime in the beginning of June at undisclosed locations.

Charged with the indictable offences of rape and indecent assault, the bus driver appeared at the No.1 Magistrate’s Court in St. George’s before Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill last week Friday, represented by experienced criminal attorney, Dr. Francis Alexis QC.









Lewis’ daughter, who was one of the persons that came to the court to show support was heard saying, “I know my father is innocent,” as he was being taken to the holding area by police escorts.

The Police Prosecution team, which is being led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Godfrey Victor, did not object to bail being granted to the bus driver.

However, ASP Victor expressed concern that the accused would go back working his bus along the route where the complainant currently resides.

Taking this into consideration, Chief Magistrate Gill cautioned Lewis to have no contact with the complainant in the matter brought against him.

Bail was granted to Lewis in the sum of $15, 000 with 2 sureties.

A summons was also issued by the court for the 7 witnesses who are expected to provide evidence in the matter, which is scheduled to continue before the Chief Magistrate on July 20 at 1.30 p.m.