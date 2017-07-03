Bishop-elect Harvey is coming Tuesday

Catholic faithfuls will get an opportunity early next week to get a glimpse of their new Bishop-elect, Fr Clyde Martin Harvey who will arrive on the island on Tuesday for a 4-day visit.

The Vatican – head of the Roman Catholic Church in Rome – early Friday morning announced that Trinidad-born Fr. Harvey has been appointed as the Bishop-elect of the Diocese of St. George’s, Grenada.

A senior church official in St. George’s told THE NEW TODAY on Wednesday that Fr. Harvey will be accompanied on the trip to the Spice Isle by the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Nicola Giralsoli.

He said that the itinerary worked out for the visit includes courtesy calls on Governor-General, Dame Cecile La Grenade, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell and a special mass with the local priests.

He indicated that the programme has not been finalised and is still being worked upon.

Bishop-elect Harvey will be officially installed as the new Bishop of Grenada on July 29 at a ceremony to be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Church Street in St. George’s.

When Fr. Harvey was officially informed that Rome had appointed him as the new Bishop of Grenada the immediate reaction that came from him was: “It is a moment to trust God, trust that somehow your talents meet the job”.

He also wondered if he was “too old for the job” at age 68.

Msgr Harvey was aware that he was among the persons being considered to be the next Bishop following the death of Bishop Vincent Darius over a year ago.

However, it was not until August 2016 that he was being given “serious consideration” for the new position in Grenada.

His response was to “smile and laugh” but he got on with his life not allowing it to be overshadowed “waiting for this to happen”.

The process for selecting a Bishop begins at the Diocesan level and works its way through a series of consultations until it reaches Rome.

It is a process bound by strict confidentiality and involves a number of important players – the most influential being the apostolic nuncio, the Congregation for Bishops, and the Pope.

When a list is compiled of the possible candidates, they are investigated by the Nuncio, who in turn submits the list and findings to the Pope.

Msgr Harvey may have to return to Trinidad frequently as a witness in the case in which four men are charged with robbing him at the St Martin de Porres RC Church, Belmont just over two weeks ago.









The Bishop-elect reassured that he was not leaving Port-of-Spain because he did not like Trinidad or “because somebody tried to kill me”.

Instead, Fr. Harvey said he had a divine mission to engage in “work which will also benefit Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada”.

Fr. Harvey has said that Trinidad and Tobago had to deal with guns and illegal drugs.

He said many young men were “mentally unstable”.

The priest was attacked and robbed of his watch, cellphone and $1,000 at St Martin de Porres Roman Catholic Church in Gonzales.

Profile of Bishop-elect Clyde Martin Harvey:

Clyde Martin Harvey was born in Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies, November 9, 1948. He attended primary and secondary schools in the Belmont neighbourhood.

After finding the priestly vocation, he followed the process of philosophical and theological training in the Regional Seminary of St. John Maria Vianney and Uganda Martyrs, in Trinidad and Tobago.

He was ordained a priest June 27, 1976. After ordination he held the following positions:

*1976: Professor of Philosophy, Archdiocese of Port of Spain;

*1976-1979: Trainer and Vice-Rector of the Regional Seminary of St. John Maria Vianney and Uganda Martyrs

*1979-1985: Pastor in Laventille and Morvant

*1985: Short-graduate course at the University of Lancaster, England

*1985-1988: Higher Studies in the Graduate School of Theology of the University of Berkeley, California

*1988-1996: Pastor, Maloney

*1997-2007: Parish priest in San Fernando

*2007-2016: Pastor Gonzales and Holy Rosary; from 2011: Episcopal Vicar for Clergy.