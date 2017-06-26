Akeem “A#keem” Abraham, one of Grenada’s rising popular Urban Reggae/Pop Reggae has released a brand new single called “In My City”.

“In My City” tells the story of the Grenadian way of life, past and present and the role it has played in shaping the life of every Grenadian.

The song was released across the globe on Tuesday and is now accessible on YouTube and other popular music websites and social media sites.

“In My City” was developed upon a rhythm complied by globally recognised German DJ Densen.









“I believe Grenada is a magical, magical place and just having the privilege to write about Grenada is gonna boost not just myself as a reggae artist but my nation, to let people know more about Grenada and its rich history, said A#keem”, when asked about the inspiration behind the collaboration.

Answering the call from the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) for artistes to become more involved in promoting the brand through music, A#keem is hoping that “In My City” will do just that.

He said that “men like Malcolm X and Maurice Bishop both have strong roots in Grenada and that’s the kind of richness Grenada possesses” and he is hoping that people will extract the positive things about Grenada from “In My City”.

The song launch will be followed by the release of the official music video in three weeks.

With his sight of breaking into the European music industry, A#keem is hoping to travel to Europe in the future to further explore the new Grenada/Germany music collaboration.