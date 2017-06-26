Flow hosts first-ever Tallpree Listening Party

Flow hosted the first ever Listening Party for Tallpree on June 14 at Venus Restaurant & Sports Lounge on Wall Street in the Grand Anse area.

Specially invited guests including Minister for Culture, Senator Brenda Hood were able to sample Talpree’s new Soca releases for Spicemas 2017.

The top soca artiste is well-known for hits like Old Woman alone, Jab All Over, and Ole Mas which all include sounds unique to the traditional masquerade of Jab Jab.

In introducing Tallpree to the stage, Flow’s Marketing & Communications Executive, Chrislyn Lashington spoke to the longstanding partnership between the two.

“Tallpree has been an ambassador for our company for over 10 years. His Jab Jab Soca music, which can almost be declared as its own genre, has publicised our carnival traditions immeasurably throughout the Caribbean Diaspora and beyond”, she said.









She added, “Flow believes in the preservation of Grenada’s culture and proudly supports Spicemas this year.”

Tallpree released new groovy and power Soca songs including Mas time again, Oil in she Mas, and Jab Love.

Making use of the intimate setting surrounded by Flow customers and guests, he gave insight into his creative process and answered questions from the audience.

“Soca is my passion and Jab Jab is a lifestyle. It’s a blessing to be able to create music that my people can enjoy, and to include social commentary in a way that is fun and easy to listen to”, he said.

“I am grateful to Flow for supporting me for all these years, creating a path for the development of our nation’s music and keeping the culture alive”, he added.

“Tallpree” celebrates 20 years of Soca this year which will culminate with Uncle Tallpree’s Kids Fete and Preeday during the festive season.