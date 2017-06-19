Grenada signs MOU with Airbnb

The government of Grenada signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last week Thursday to formalise and implement a cohesive partnership with the global home-sharing company, Airbnb.

Grenada’s Minister of Tourism, Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen signed on behalf of the government, in a conference held during the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s annual Caribbean Week.

The signing of the MOU is part of ongoing efforts by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) to maximise exposure of the tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and will act as a streamlined framework for the collaboration between GTA and Airbnb, designed to further enhance and position the Spice Island of the Caribbean as top-of-mind with target consumers.

“Solidifying a strategic alliance with a global entity like Airbnb demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Grenada’s tourism sector by tapping into new segments of the industry and providing Grenadians with opportunities that stimulate our island’s economic growth,” Modeste-Curwen commented.









“Grenada is known and loved for the warm and friendly hospitality of its people, world-class beaches, cuisine, culture and we recognise that in order for the destination to remain competitive we must grow and evolve with the ever-changing travel landscape.”

Airbnb plays an increasingly important role in Grenada’s tourism sector with more than 400 active listings across the island and typical host annual earnings of US$2,200.

With the establishment of today’s strategic partnership, new opportunities will be open to Grenadians and island-wide advocacy to develop and support unique experiences that will further strengthen the continued growth of the destination’s economy.

In recent months, Airbnb has reached a series of innovative and promising partnerships with countries in the Caribbean, especially the recent signing of an agreement with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, which sets a great environment for boosting tourism in the region.

“We are proud to partner with Grenada and help create genuine experiences for travellers and new economic opportunities for Grenadians while highlighting local culture and heritage,” said Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb’s public policy lead for Central America and the Caribbean.