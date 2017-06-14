Another Three Caught with Ganja

Police have nabbed repeated drug offenders Johinel Charles and Michael James with illegal marijuana once again in their possession.

Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill, who presides over the No. 1 Magistrate’s Court in St. George’s last week Tuesday remanded both St. George’s residents to the Richmond Hill prison.

30-year-old Charles of Woodlands and James who lives in La Mode were allegedly caught in a vehicle with approximately 52 pounds of marijuana in their possession last week Saturday night.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the two along with 18-year-old Concord, St. John resident, Hakim Mc Queen, were apprehended by members of the Drug Squad while driving along the Beausejour main road.

The illegal drugs were discovered during a search of a Silver Toyota Corolla that was intercepted by the police officers en route to the Town of St George.

All three occupants of the vehicle were charged with trafficking of a controlled drug, while Mc Queen, who has two previous drug convictions, was slapped with an additional charge of importing a controlled drug, which is believed to carry a street value of approximately $120, 000.

The drug suspects have retained the services of attorneys-at-law, Peter David and Derick Sylvester to represent them in court.









When they were brought before the Chief Magistrate, the Police Prosecution team, which is being led by Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Godfrey Victor, objected to bail.

ASP Victor told the court he felt that the accused persons should not be granted bail because they each have previous drug convictions.

He also reminded Chief Magistrate Gill that James and Charles have other matters pending in the court and are already on $75, 000 bail each.

Back in March, James and Charles along with 28-year-old Woodlands resident Aldon Samuel, were arrested and jointly charged for the indictable offences of trafficking and possession of approximately 174 pounds of marijuana, after the boat they were travelling in was intercepted just outside the waters at Perseverance, St. George.

The ganja found on them carried an approximate street value of $303, 912.

In applying for bail for James and Mc Queen, Attorney David, reminded the court of the accused persons right to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

The defense attorney, who was also holding for attorney Sylvester, who is looking after the interest of Charles, argued that the drug suspects are not flight risks and are not in court now being tried for their previous convictions but the most recent allegations.

After listening to the arguments from both sides, the Chief Magistrate took a decision to remand James and Charles to prison but granted $50, 000 bail with 2 sureties to Mc Queen, who was ordered to report to Central Police Station every Monday between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

The three drug suspects are due to make their second court appearance before the Chief Magistrate on September 5.