Statement on the passing of David Blackburn

The Executive and members of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late David Blackburn.









Mr. Blackburn has been an employee at the Grenada Informer for over thirty (30) years, as the Newspaper Designer.

To our colleagues at the Grenada Informer, we know that you are still coming to grips with the passing of our dear friend Wayne Modeste, we offer our heartfelt condolences and reassure you that they both are in a better place now.

David will be missed by all. May his soul rest in perfect peace.