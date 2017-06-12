One person charged in shooting incident

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has charged one man in connection with a shooting incident which occurred last week Tuesday in the area of Saigon around the Sugar Mill at Grand Anse, St. George.

Charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition were slapped on Lance Aux Epines resident, Tryone Stefon Edwards when he appeared last Friday at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court.

Edwards who pleaded guilty was fined $6000.00 by Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill.

On the charge of possession of firearm, Edwards was fined $4000 to be paid in four months and in default spend 15 months in prison, while on the charge of possession of ammunition he was charged $2000 and in default spend 12 months in prison.









His arrest follows the shooting incident which occurred around 11.00 a.m. on May 31 in which one man was shot accidently as bullets were fired from a vehicle with two occupants that pulled up in the area of Saigon.

Speaking to reporters last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin, stated that a number of measures are usually undertaken by the police force to crack down on illegal firearms and ammunition in the country.

He said: “There are a number of approaches that we do to maintain the focus on firearm. The person first of all who has (a) firearm license, we maintain regular inspection to ensure that those firearms are accounted for because there is also the potential of persons having license firearms that (are) being stolen and used for criminal activity – so we address that aspect.

“And then we maintain assertive operational activity and intelligence gathering to monitor whether or not there are any illegal firearms on the ground and try to take operational approach and intelligence gathering that can lead us to addressing those particular issues.

“…From time to time and as done in the past, if we believe there is a proliferation of illegal firearms, the force can take the approach to ask persons to hand those firearms in and come in without the possibility of any consequence or any charges being laid against them but this sort of approaches are only taken where it is considered to be absolutely necessary and critical given the circumstances at the time.