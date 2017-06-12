American “drug addict” fined for cocaine

A retired American woman has been fined $2, 500 after pleading guilty to possession of approximately 3 grams of cocaine at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court last week Thursday.

63-year-old Hollieellender Briehischimberg was apprehended at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) last week Wednesday, after security officers discovered the illegal substance.

The cocaine, which carries a street value of $300.00 was concealed inside a cigarette box in her luggage at the security checking point as she was attempting to board the afternoon American Airlines flight #982 to Miami, Florida.

Briehischimberg appeared before Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill last week Thursday along with her criminal defense attorney, Peter David.









The lawyer informed the court that the elderly woman is a drug addict and happened to forget the illegal substance in her cigarette box.

“She admits to snorting cocaine, she is a user, and was not trafficking for the purpose of selling,” said David.

In handing down the fine, Chief Magistrate Gill noted the seriousness of the offense at the nation’s main port of entry and also took into consideration that the American retiree, who often travels the Caribbean, is a first-time offender.

The elderly woman was ordered to pay the $2,500 fine forthwith or spend the next 9 months behind bars at the Richmond Hill Prisons.

Briehischimberg was able to pay the fine on the same day in time to catch the afternoon American Airlines flight #982 back to Miami.