Shooting in the South

Police have detained two men for questioning in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday at a hot spot area known as Saigon at Sugar Mill in Grand Anse.

THE NEW TODAY newspaper understands that around 11.00 a.m. a number of shots were fired which injured one person.

The bullets reportedly came from two persons who were inside a vehicle that had pulled up in the area.

A police report said that two men, believed to be in their early 40s, are currently assisting the lawmen with their investigations.

The person who was said to be accidentally shot was treated and discharged from the St. George’s General Hospital.

Superintendent of Police, Sylvan McIntyre said the police have no information at this stage as to what caused the shooting.









“The investigation is still very young and we cannot give the status as to where that might have emanated from. We could not actually find what the root cause of the shooting was – the investigations are going to reveal that later on,” he said.

However, the senior police officer stated that the illegal use of firearms and ammunition is a constant concern to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) and they are making every effort to help rid the country of it.

“The use of firearms has always been a concern for us. It’s not something that we take lightly”, he said.

“…Every aspect of the investigation will be put in place to unearth any illegal weapon that would be in Grenada,” he added.

According to Supt. Mc Intyre illegal drugs and firearms are often found and associated with “illegal substance and the assembling of persons for revelry activities and festive activities”.

Police are said to be confident that charges will be laid in connection with the Saigon shooting.