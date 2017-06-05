Nimrod bowing out!!!

Long-standing Member of Parliament for Carriacou & Petite Martinique, Deputy Prime Minister, Elvin Nimrod has bowed to pressure from some of his constituents and announced that he will not be putting himself up as a candidate in the upcoming general election.

The 75-year old Nimrod, a barrister-at-law by profession, has been the elected Member of Parliament for the constituency since 1999.

Nimrod made the surprise announcement at a meeting of his constituency branch last week Wednesday on the sister isle.

There was mixed reaction on social media following the announcement that Nimrod was bowing out of frontline politics.

One post was critical of the timing of Nimrod not to seek re-election.

It said, “Big shoes to fill in an election year; he should have run then retire after the first year of the new term, giving his successor, whether by appointment or whatever process, some firsthand knowledge of the job. Then the successor would have had three-and-a-half years in that position, then stand on their own in the next general elections. Timing of transition is everything.”

Another post rated Nimrod, who was once associated with the main opposition Congress, as a “good politician.”

“One does not have to like a particular party to appreciate the sacrifice good politicians actually made. Mr. Nimrod, I want to wish you all the best with your retirement,” it said.

Minister Nimrod was thanked for putting Carriacou and Petite Martinique first at all times throughout his political career.

The post said: “Thank you sir for your awesome contribution and taking Carriacou from where it was to where it is today; the days when we had no roads, salaries had to be waited on for months before getting paid…under your watch everyone had the opportunity to obtain a scholarship. You served well Hon. Minister Elvin G. Nimrod. You can retire knowing we know what we had in you and we say thank you…Carriacou and Petite Martinique was first to you, not your political career…shoes too big to fill”.

There were also some negative reflections on the decision of Nimrod to quit politics.









One post said, “Mr. Nimrod is responsible for his own demise, he booted his own self out of office. The problem with most individuals holding positions, is that they certainly don’t know when to demit office. Lord Ackron said and I quote, “absolute power corrupts,” but I think it was an unfinished statement because it’s not power that corrupts “it’s the fear of losing power that corrupts.”

Another Post said, “I never understand that guy, to me (he) had had ambition of becoming Prime Minister yet he acted as a stooge so many times. I vividly remember him advocating for Taiwan to become a member of the UN, then shortly after robustly proclaiming (the) one China policy, but he gave NNP a foothold in the sister isle”.

Nimrod who currently serves as Minister of Legal Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, played a key role in the discussions held to dump Taiwan for Mainland China.

The senior government minister has been under fire in the constituency in the past year by a faction involving his former Campaign Manager and a veteran calypsonian.

Nimrod was reportedly humiliated at a constituency meeting held almost a year ago that was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The anti-Nimrod faction is said to be support of a female attorney-at-law as the next NNP candidate for the constituency.

Two others also have their eyes on the seat – Minister of State for education, Senator Simon Stiell and Parliament Secretary for Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs, Sen. Noland Cox.

Nimrod contested the seat in the 1995 general elections as an Independent and narrowly lost to former Congress political leader, Joan Purcell.

Despite overtures from the NNP to run as its candidate in the election, Nimrod was then offered a position in the Senate by Prime Minister Mitchell and made Minister of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs.

He established a stranglehold on the constituency and won it in the 1999, 2003, 2008 and 2013 polls.

NNP insiders told this newspaper that the death of Nimrod’s daughter from cancer just over a year ago seemed to have taken a toll on him.

Prime Minister Mitchell announced at a public meeting Sunday night in Snug Corner junction, in the St. George North-east constituency that the new NNP Caretaker for Carriacou & Petite Martinique will be announced in two weeks.