Grenlec shines at inaugural energy expo

The Grenada Electricity Company (Grenlec) continues to spread its various messages of support to the community in a positive way, with the staging of its inaugural Energy Expo on the Sister Isle of Carriacou.

Saturday’s four hour exercise saw members of the company handing out flyers to customers while explaining to them the reading of their electric bill.

The importance of preparing for the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane season which commences on June 1st was also dealt with by the Company.

Employees of the hardware stores, Paddy’s Enterprises and Dollarman One-stop from Carriacou and the Wireman from Grenada were present to detail a variety of electrical products including LED lights and other energy saving items.

However the section of the expo which generated the keenest interest was that with the Electric vehicle.

Ronaldo George who is an employee of the company gave a comprehensive account of the function and importance of this new innovation in the field of automobile.

He told those present that the Electric vehicle is one which has a zero emission on gas, cheaper to operate, cheaper to maintain, better for the environment and safer for one’s health among others.









Manager of the Carriacou branch of Grenlec, Wallace Collins said that he was very impressed with the display and the interest shown by the scores of people who attended.

According to Collins, the essence of the expo was to bring further knowledge to their customers on how to save on their electricity bills.

He stated that Grenlec is in the business of connecting not disconnecting customers.

When considering the sister isles experience of Hurricanes Janet in 1955, Ivan 2004 and Emily 2005, Collins lamented that it is important for residents to keep their guard up especially as the Season starts in a couple days time.

The Grenlec Branch manager noted that in the event of an occurrence of a natural disaster such as a hurricane, residents need to appreciate and understand the enormous role Grenlec would be called upon to play as one for the first respondents.

Collins said the expo may well become an annual event on various products and services, as the Company continues on its community outreach program to ensure that current and would-be customers are abreast of the vision and mission of Grenlec.

The event which was held at Wayne’s Auto rental and services also afforded customers the opportunity to spin and win a Grenlec product after successfully answering a Grenlec related question.