Carpenter “Shocked” To Death

The family of 55-year-old Carpenter John Sealy of Morne Delice in St. David’s is mourning his death after an electrical incident claimed his life last week Thursday morning.

Sealy met his unfortunate death after being accidentally electrocuted while conducting construction work at a residential house in Hope Vale, St. George.

THE NEW TODAY understands that at least one neighbour rushed to the scene of the accident after Sealy’s assistant/helper came to him for help after the accident.

The helper was said to be in a state of shock and panic at the sight of Sealy being electrocuted.

According to Alleyne Boca, who lives next door to where the accident occurred, the ambulance responded speedily in just about “10 minutes” after the emergency call was made.









However, he said, he did not believe that the medical team could have done anything to save Sealy’s life because “he really got the current.”

“The guy (the helper), explained to me that when he heard the scream, “oh God, oh God”, he rushed inside the house and saw the wire in his (Sealy’s) hand and he went and turned off the current.

“He said as soon as he did that the wire fell out of his (Sealy’s) hand, so it was the current. It had a break in the cord and what caused it to be more dangerous is that he didn’t have on any shoes,” Boca added.

THE NEW TODAY was told that the owner of the residential house was not at home when the incident occurred but spent most of the day last week Thursday at the hospital with the grieving family.

He reportedly expressed deep sadness at the incident because Sealy was a very loyal friend of his over the years.

Sealy met his unfortunate death on the day his grandson was celebrating his birthday.

In a post on social media, Sealy’s daughter had this to say: “Daddy, daddy, I love you dearly, I miss you dearly – that was not the best gift you could have given your grandson on his birthday. But you know what, we will always remember you, love you daddy.”