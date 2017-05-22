Victoria man walks free

A 32-year-old fisherman from Victoria, St. Mark has been freed from a charge of arson, when the matter came up last week Wednesday before Justice Shiraz Aziz at the No. 5 Supreme Court on The Carenage in St. George’s.

Cassidy “Duce” Phillip, a fisherman by profession was slapped with the charge during the first week of August 2014, after being suspected of setting ablaze the home of Lester “Star boy” Thomas, who THE NEW TODAY understands was deported from the United States with a record of 29 convictions.

Phillip was subsequently placed on $20, 000 bail with two sureties.

The case for the State was put forward by Crown Counsel, Crisan Greenidge, while attorney-at-law, George Prime represented the accused.









It was the Prosecution’s case that the complainant saw Phillip in the vicinity of the house when it was on fire.

However, attorney Prime’s argument was that his client is an innocent man and informed the court that at the time of the fire, Phillip, was at the home of his female companion.

THE NEW TODAY understands that one of the critical mishaps for the Prosecution was a lack of evidence and the failure on the part of the police investigating officers to prepare a forensic report.

Prime made a “no-case” submission, which was upheld by the High Court Judge.

Phillip was facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if he was convicted of the charge.