SGU celebrates first Grenadian-Born PhD graduate

St. George’s University is proud to recognise Dr. Trevor Paul Noël as its first Grenadian-born Doctor of Philosophy graduate.

Dr. Noël currently serves as Deputy Director of the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) and joined graduates from four schools of study during SGU’s 2017 Grenada Commencement.

For the last 18 years, Dr. Noel has conducted research and education on behalf of WINDREF and St. George’s University in a variety of emerging public health topics from hospitals and community clinics to primary and secondary schools.









His work on Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue, Rheumatic Fever and soil-transmitted intestinal infections has spanned the tri-island state of Grenada.

In addition to his doctorate, Dr. Noël was inducted into the Gamma Kappa chapter of the international Delta Omega Honor Society.

“Dr. Trevor Noël is an exemplary alumnus,” cited Dr. Satesh Bidaisee, Assistant Dean for the School of Graduate Studies and President of SGU’s Delta Omega chapter.

“For his research and community service, we recognize his extraordinary service to public health.”

The faculty and staff at St. George’s University offer their congratulations to Dr. Trevor Noël for his milestone achievement.