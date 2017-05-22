FAMILY SHOUT: FOUL PLAY

Family members are shouting “foul play” in connection with the death of 57-year old Jude Thomas, a resident of Close Rock, Westerhall, St. David.

His body was discovered at the bottom of a precipice at Quarantine Point, St. George, hours after he was reported missing to the police by family members.

Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY newspaper that the body was retrieved from the bottom of the precipice at around 5.30 p.m on Monday evening.

Information reaching the News Desk of this newspaper indicate that Thomas who was employed as a bodywork/mechanic on vehicles had left his home on Sunday to attend a party on BBC Beach.

The event was held to celebrate a wedding of a cousin of the deceased which took place on Saturday.

This newspaper was told that upon leaving the party which ran into the night, Thomas got a ride in a vehicle and was required to sit in the back seat between two persons.

There are reports that the deceased felt uncomfortable and decided to get out of the vehicle and to walk home instead.

When he did not show up, the family alerted the police.

His body was later found near the seashore at Quarantine Point.

However, a spokesman for the family of the deceased told THE NEW TODAY that there are too many conflicting reports on what might have happened to Thomas on the night in question.

He spoke of reports reaching them that the deceased was killed following an incident with a foreign national in the area.

He said the family was told that the body was then taken away and thrown down the precipice near to Quarantine Point.









He alluded to the clothes that Thomas was wearing on the night of the incident.

“If you look at the clothes you would realise that the bam bam of the pants is all tear up. It meant that the body was dragged on the ground”, he said.

‘The police here so dam slack. If they do their work properly they will find out for themselves but none of them have come and talked to me as yet”, he added.

Police are said to be continuing investigations into the discovery of the body at Quarantine Point.

Meanwhile, the body of another man was discovered hanging from a tree in the vicinity of the St. George’s General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The body has been identified as Fimbar Patrice, a vagrant who was popularly known as “Who Smell So” of Cherry Hill, St. George.

He was a well known homeless man seen traversing the streets of St. George’s.

A release on the deaths was issued Tuesday by the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

It said: “Police are investigating the death of two men whose bodies were discovered hours apart.

“The body of Jude Thomas, 57, of Close Rock, Westerhall, St. David was recovered from the seashore at Quarantine Point, St. George mere hours after he was reported missing. He was last seen alive by family members during a beach outing on Sunday 15th May, 2017.

“Meanwhile, the body of Fimber Patrice, of Cherry Hill, St. George, was found hanging from a tree behind Fort George about 5:45 a.m on Tuesday 16th May, 2017.

Community Relations Department (CRD) of the RGPF issued a release on Wednesday explaining cause of death of both Jude Thomas and Fimber Patrice

“An autopsy report has revealed that Jude Thomas died as a result of a traumatic shock and multiple injuries caused by precipitous fall.

“Fimber Patrice’s cause of death was stated to be asphyxiation by hanging.”