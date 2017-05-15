TAMCC says farewell to Ambassador OU

The teachers and faculty of the T.A. Marryshow Community College said a formal goodbye to Chinese Ambassador Madam Ou Boqian, as she ends her four-year ambassadorial stint in Grenada.

During her stay on the island, the female Chinese ambassador had established a special relationship with TAMCC, which saw the establishment of the Confucius classroom and the opportunity for students and teachers to visit the People’s Republic of China.

The sending-off ceremony was held at the Science block at the college last Wednesday with Dean at the School of Continuing Education, David Fleming extending farewell to Ambassador Ou for all that she has done for the college.

“We appreciate your kindness and generosity. She has done so much for TAMCC but the centre piece remains in the work she has done in establishing the Confucius classroom and wish she could have stayed longer. You (Ambassador Ou) will be remembered for what you have done for educational opportunities for the government and people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. You are leaving behind a well-placed framework…”, he said.

Principal of the College, Dr. Jeffrey Britton also said goodbye to the Chinese ambassador and thanked her for the assistance over the years.









“This departure … Madam Ou will continue to live on in the legacy that is embedded in the fabric of our noble institution. We shall do our best to ensure that the harvest continues. Her approach to accomplishment is amazing. She reaches out to almost every sector of this country. The four years have been fruity – critical areas related to education and youth development. Those benevolent efforts will go a long way in having an educated and informed nation,” said Dr Britton.

Chairman of the College Council, Collin Dowe stated that it will be a lost to the college to lose the friendship and drive of Ambassador Ou.

“I have no doubt that your work has been recognised. You have been a friend to Grenada in general and a stalwart supporter of the T.A. Marryshow Community College. Thank you for being a true friend to Grenada…for the human interventions you have made during your tenure. Your engagement with our campus has been all encompassing and for that we say thank you,” Dowe remarked.

In response, Ambassador Ou said she knew that one day she will have to leave Grenada but she never dreamed that it would be so emotional.

“What I have done in the past four years was just to open a small window. In the past four years we had cooperation between China and TAMCC but I don’t think it could have been done without everybody’s contribution. I am deeply moved by the hard work at TAMCC, and the enthusiasm of your students. You have given friendship that will remain in my heart forever,” she said.

Ambassador Ou left the island earlier in the week.