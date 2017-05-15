Hope Vale Man on Murder Charge

A 42-year-old man from Hope Vale in St. George’s is facing an indictable charge of non-capital murder after allegedly causing the death of 61-year-old Grand Anse resident, Junior Lewis.

Peterson Mitchell is accused of delivering a dangerous blow to the head of the deceased with a piece of wood during an altercation that occurred in Grand Anse on April 24.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the two, who are said to be mentally challenged, were having a misunderstanding over a crack pipe, when the murder accused allegedly struck the deceased a few times in his head with a piece of wood.

It is also understood that when police officers arrived on the scene, the now deceased man was found in a drain naked and covered in blood.

Lewis was rushed to the General Hospital in St. George's, where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.









According to an autopsy report the elderly man died as a result of a fracture to the temple and blunt force trauma to the head.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the murder accused, who was charged in connection with the death on May 2.

Mitchell appeared before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the No. 1 Magistrate’s Court in St. George’s unrepresented last week Wednesday morning.

After reading his rights to him, the Chief Magistrate read out the charge slapped on him.

The accused was not required to enter a plea as the charge is indictable.

Mitchell has been remanded into custody at the Richmond Hill prison until his next court date scheduled for May 23.