Grenada gets more international exposure

Renowned, international gospel singer, Sinach, will be the featured artiste in the Country Cold Every Praise annual concert at the Grenada National Stadium on May 26.

Sinach’s performance is part of her Caribbean tour and will again focus the international spotlight on the island, which has benefited from several recent events with global reach.

“I am pleased that we can provide the opportunity for the Grenadian community to benefit from her ministry at this time. She is well known, with many persons singing her songs, especially in churches. It will be wonderful to hear the large number of people expected at the national stadium, singing her songs,” said promoter of the event, Richard Simon.

He welcomed the involvement of the business community in making the concert possible, noting that other businesses have committed to additional support within the coming week.









“The Country Cold Store, well known for its supply of poultry and other products to the national market, has been a premier sponsor of the Every Praise effort from its inception three years ago and continues to support the growth and development of gospel music and young talent in Grenada,” Simon said.

He noted that Waggy T Rental and Sound, the Grenada Broadcasting Network, FA Jeremiah Construction Company, Design Factory and ClearVision Eye Center, have also provided “tremendous support” to the event, which will see GBN Gospel Challenge winners Kevon Paul and Trinity among Grenadian talent taking to the stage on May 26th.

The other artistes will be Corrine Mc Burnie-Campbell, All Anointed and Seba, as well as newcomer to the national stage, Celestial.

Other sponsors include the Marketing and National Importing Board, Barnacle, George F. Huggins, 3O’s Auto Supplies, Mitchell’s Health and Wellness, Ariza, MTV/Magic Radio, Otway Bailey, Country Style Bakery, Glenelg and Powerline/Nixon’s Electrical Services.

Churches around the island are also motivating their communities to support the event, which, as one leader suggested, “… is more than just a timely concert for Grenada.”