Samantha Charles crowned first ever Miss Caribbean United

Grenada’s 2016 Carnival Queen, Samantha Charles has been crowned winner of the first ever Miss Caribbean Unit ed Pageant, which was hosted last week Saturday night at the Grenada Trade Centre.

“I want to thank all those who worked to get me here especially our Grenadian people. I am incredibly humbled and extremely excited going forward,” Charles told THE NEW TODAY in an interview after the show.

The night’s event featured 9 young ladies from across the region to capture the title at the pageant, which was organised by the Spicemas Corporation (SMC).

The contestants came from Trinidad (Djennicia Francis), St. Lucia (Bebiana Mangal), St. Kitts (Shantara Hewiett), Nevis (Xarrian Browne), Venezuela (Malyuris Cordero), St. Vincent (Dahvana Providence), Barbados (Terian-Amber Reid, Isla De Magarita (Samantha Salas Montilla) and host country Grenada.

The contestants competed in 4 categories: Swimwear, which carried a total of 30 points, talent (25 points), evening wear (35 points), while the interview carried a total of 45 points.

At the end of the night, it was Ms. Grenada, who amassed a total of 588 points to be crowned as the first ever Miss Caribbean United.









Charles also outdid her rivals as she captured a number of other prizes at stake in the competition – Best evening wear, Talent and Swimwear.

Ms Trinidad and Tobago, who was given the prize for best final interview was declared the 1st runner up on 557 points, after putting on an energetic and entertaining show.

The Trinidadian beauty who was visiting Grenada for the very first time, spoke with THE NEW TODAY about her experience.

“Participating in the competition was a wonderful experience – not just the delegates but every unique and fantastic person made it feel like a family, like a home. I feel as though I did a fantastic job and I am exceptionally proud of myself”, she said.

Ms. St. Kitts was declared the 2nd runner up on 520 points, while Ms. St. Lucia placed 4th with 510 points and was closely followed by Ms. Venezuela in 5th position on 501 points.

The Ms Congeniality title went to Miss Nevis.

Persons attending the night’s event were also given the opportunity to meet the 8 young ladies who will vie for the 2017 Face of Grenada title and the 7 who will compete for the National Carnival Queen title on August 10 known as MajesticThursday.