Mitchell pulls back Nimrod’s ‘inappropriate’ comments on Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell confirmed during a post cabinet news briefing last week Thursday that foreign affairs minister Elvin Nimrod has admitted to inappropriate language during a recent public comment on Grenada’s relationship with Venezuela.

Addressing a function to celebrate longstanding ties between Grenada and Venezuela, Nimrod was quoted as saying Grenada would support Venezuela… “no matter what”.

“I cannot say no matter what happens, that I can support and I would not even say that about my own government or ministers in my own government,” Mitchell said. “I think the minister is right to admit that he may have misspoken.”

“The minister has admitted that his language may not have been appropriate. So I think it is fair for me to say so,” Mitchell said.

Political tension and street demonstrations have marred life in Venezuela as the government and opposition parties remain at odds.









Mitchell said the Venezuelan government and opposition need to come to the table and decide on the way forward.

“Government and opposition need to sit together at the same table. Hopefully with a neutral partner and agree on a process. Maybe for general elections. But that’s up to the Venezuelan people. We cannot dictate that to them,” he added.

Last week, Grenada was absent from a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) at which a resolution was approved by a majority of member countries to convene a meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of the region to consider the situation facing Venezuela.

Departing from Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) unity on the issue of Venezuela, Saint Lucia voted with 18 other member states in favour of the resolution.

The representatives of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines were among those voting against.

It is not known if Grenada’s absence from the meeting was tactical or unavoidable since it is currently impossible to reach the contact email address on its official website: pmpress@gov.gd, which does not work.