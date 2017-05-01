TAMCC students to represent Grenada in China at International Chinese Proficiency competition

Two students from the Confucius class room of the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) will be travelling to the People’s Republic of China to represent Grenada in the International Chinese Bridge Competition to be held later this year.

The third Chinese Bridge Competition was held last Thursday at the TAMCC Teacher Education Department with over 10 competitors representing both the male and female category.

The competitors were being judged on their performances in the talent which depicted Chinese culture and in their introduction which showcased their knowledge in the Chinese language.

Pearlina Thomas won the girls category while Chad Welsh took first place in the category of the males.









These two will compete against other students coming from other Caribbean countries as well as the United States of America, South America, Canada among others.

Two other students from the Confucius classroom will also travel to China as observers of the competition.

The Chinese Proficiency Competition or Chinese Bridge provides a stage for young Chinese language learners to display their language proficiency; to create a platform for mutual learning and exchange, to stimulate students; Chinese learning interest and enthusiasm; and to promote Chinese language and the understanding of the Chinese culture.

Giving a speech at the competition was Chinese Ambassador who announced that her four year tenure is coming to an end and she will be moving on to serve in another country in another two weeks.

“This would be my last time here…you may know that I am leaving in about three weeks…I have been here for about four years and it has been a very beautiful memory of mine…how I wish I could stay forever here in Grenada. As you know this is the diplomatic life that you have to stay some years in a country and then you are moving to another,” she explained.