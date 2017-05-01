Clear Harbor 10th Anniversary

On April 16th, 2017, Clear Harbor Inc. celebrated its 10th anniversary of operations on the island of Grenada, crossing yet another milestone for the company. General Manager Paul Rubner states “Our success over the past 10 years has been driven by our dedicated, hardworking employees. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to each and every one of them. We are proud to be an employer of choice in Grenada, and we look forward to many more years ahead.”

To celebrate their anniversary, Clear Harbor conducted a week full of activities, from Monday, April 10th – Friday April 14th. The celebration included specific days dedicated to each of the programs and departments within the company, where employees dressed with their program affiliated colors, participated in a variety of activities, and had the opportunity to win special prizes. The company also partnered with vendors such as Fit for Life, Ariza, Mitchells Health & Wellness, Flow, and many others, to set up tents on the compound. Employees were able to sample products, purchase items at discounted rates, receive health screenings, etc. from the vendors.









Clear Harbor took this special occasion to host their First Quarter (January –March) Leadership & Associates Award Ceremony. They also recognized the employees who provided 10 years of service. Nickolas Steele, Minister of Health, Social Security and International Business, attended as a special guest, and assisted with the delivery of the awards.

Clear Harbor takes pride in showing appreciation to employees for making a significant contribution in their performance, attendance, dedication, commitment, reliability & dependability. They continually seek ways to improve what they do as a business in order to satisfy the needs of their employees & clients.

Congratulations to Clear Harbor for 10 years of success in Grenada!