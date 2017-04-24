Tanteen Bullets strike gold again

After three days of intensive competition in track and field at the National Athletics and Football Stadium, the Anglican High School (AHS) and the Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS), regarded as the ‘Tanteen Bullets’ captured the championship titles of the premier sporting event last week Wednesday.

The athletes jubilantly celebrated their success with a motorcade dominated by singing and chanting last week Thursday.

GBSS was jubilant as the Tanteen boys dethroned the 2016 Champions, St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) in finishing on 472 points.

SAASS had to settle for second place on 453.50 points.

The athletes of Carriacou stepped up their game this year with Bishop’s College copping the third place spot on 210 points, while Hillsborough Secondary placed fourth with 163.50 points.

The once powerful St. David’s Catholic Secondary School (SDCSS) placed fifth on 154 points.

AHS managed to hold onto the title they won in 2016, finishing with 374.50 points, some 58-points clear of their nearest rivals, St Joseph’s Convent in Grenville which ended on 316.50 points.

The SDCSS girls came third with 253.5 points, followed by Hillsborough Secondary (218.50 points) and then SAASS on 203 points.









A total of 23 records were broken, with SAASS accounting for 7 and GBSS 5, during the games, which for the first time were held over 3 days at the National Stadium at Queen’s Park.

The final day of the event was witnessed by the island’s track star, Olympic gold medalist Kirani James and Silver medalist in the 2016 OECS Track and Field championships, Kanika Beckles.

They were joined by regional athletes including Kittitian track and field sprinter Kim Collins and his wife, Jamaica track and field sprinters Veronica Campbell-Browne and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

A new co-ed award was introduced for the school that accumulated the most points in both divisions.

That award went to SAASS, which accumulated a total of 656.50 points over the three days.

Back in 2014, the Tanteen-based AHS and GBSS captured both titles in the Intercol games and were undefeatable in 2015.

In 2016, GBSS lost the title to SAASS, which have in recent years been their closest rivals.