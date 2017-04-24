Kites in the sky!!!

The Easter holiday period is noted for kite flying all around the island.

And the 4th Annual Flow Kite Flying Competition was held at Pearl’s in St. Andrew’s and attracted about 3000 patrons and 115 registrants.

According to the company’sMarketing & Communications Executive, Chrislyn Lashington, the Kite Flying Competition is bills as “a family-affair for kite-enthusiasts island-wide.

She said at Flow, the company believes “in the preservation of the Easter kite-flying tradition in Grenada, and this event is part of our promise to build, connect and serve our communities.

“The Flow team thanks all 115 registrants and 3000 patrons who were in Pearls on Easter Sunday. We know that everyone, especially the young children had a special treat with the launch of our Flow Kids mobile app for education and entertainment”, she remarked.

“Special thanks to the Lion’s Club of St. Andrew who willingly volunteered in large numbers and to all our sponsors: Grenlec, Real Value IGA Supermarket, Grenada Breweries Limited, SPs International Trading Limited, Glenelg, Geomax Gym, Movie Palace, Body Image Health Club, Grenada Co-operative Bank, Go2fete, and George F. Huggins and Company Limited”, she said.

The various prize winners were:

Largest kite-Marvin Joseph (29 feet)

Smallest kite -Kadijah Jeremiah (1.5 inches)









Best Flow –themed kite -Fran Richard

Most innovative kite -Brian Lyons

Best patriotic kite – Chris Julien

Most colourful kite -Gerald Paul

Most creative kiddie kite – Chelsea Hosten

Best traditional kite -David Charles

Best box kite – Jermya George

Best Kite (Flow Employees) – Portia Burke

Children’s experiences:

There were photo booth with animated characters, face painting, storytelling with Robert Whyte, book reading, and bouncing castle for children.

In addition, Flow Commancheros, Dj Taz of Sound System Saturday, Boogie B, Sonika McKie, Luni Spark & Electrify, and the lead vocalist of the Fahrenheit Band were on hand to provide entertainment for the large crowd in attendance.