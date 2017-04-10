Digicel Rewards Customers in March Madness Promotion

For the entire month of March, Digicel rewarded over seventy (70) of its customers daily and weekly with credit, cash and other exciting prizes. The promotion targeted prepaid and postpaid customers who subscribed to the My Digicel App, the telecommunications and entertainment provider’s flagship digital application that puts control back into the hands of its customers.

The My Digicel App is a “one stop shop” for all Digicel customers’ needs, services include;

• Viewing credit balances

• Top-up/pay your bill online









• Credit Transfer

• Data plan activation and much more!

The promotion came to a close last Friday in Victoria, when Digicel partnered with Generation X, a team of up and coming Djs and Radio Personalities who brought the promotion to life, rewarding new app subscribers with free Digicel merchandise, credit and data plans.

“Our customers are our first priority, the success of this company depends on the continuous delivery of a unique and positive customer experience” – Marketing Manager, Karlene Telesford.

Digicel thanks its main partners; Courts Grenada Ltd, Joseph Ross Company Ltd. and Team Generation X for contributing to the success of the March Madness Promotion.