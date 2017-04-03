Zero tolerance for crime at Intercol

School children are becoming more creative is using ways and means to evade the law in drug peddling, according to Inspector of Police, Linford Cummings.

Appearing on a local radio programme, the police officer made somestartling revelations with regards to innovative means that school children are employing in concealing marijuana.

Insp. Cummings who is attached to the Drug Squad of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) said students are making use of their cell phones to conceal marijuana by removing the battery and packing the illegal substance in the compartment of the phone.

He said the lawmen have noticed an emerging trend as it relates to the use of drugs in schools by students between the ages of 15 to 18.

He disclosed that the police have had many incidents of drugs being found in schools and recently close to one pound of marijuana was discovered in a school in St. George’s.

Insp. Cummings reported that some students are being used as mules to peddle drugs in and around the school environment.

He reminded those involved in the practice that it is a serious offense to use students to peddle drugs, and if caught and convicted, they could be fined up to $250,000.00 or serve seven years in prison.

In 2016, four males and two females between the age of 13 and 18 were arrested and charged for being in possession of controlled drugs.

Insp. Cummings revealed that earlier this month a group of schoolboys were found smoking marijuana behind Fort George.

He stressed that the use of drugs by school children could destroy the fabric of the youth in society, and encouraged the parents to monitor their children for any behavioural changes.

He indicated that young ladies are now more involved in smoking and drinking than young boys.

Insp. Cummings warned that there will be zero tolerance by police as regards crimes during he hosting of the annual sports meet known as Intercol, which takes place from April 3-5 at the Athletics and Football National Stadium at Queen’s Park.









“The issue of violence, weapons is a no no. There will be check points at the Intercol games which is necessary for the smooth running of things,” he said.

According to the police officer, the lawmen will engage in more intense searches than normal in an effort to make everyone at the stadium feel safe.

The use of alcohol is also a major problem being looked into at the Drug Control Secretariat in the Ministry of Education.

In 2002, a document was prepared which speaks of alcohol not being sold to students under the age of 16.

The document, which was endorsed by Cabinet as part of a school’s policy on drugs, is now being finalised.

The document states that any student who is found with alcohol and drugs on the school compound will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

Deputy Drug Avoidance Officer, Elizabeth Japal who was also a guest on the programme addressed the ills of substance abuse, adding that a national alcohol policy has been formulated.

Japal said very often it is taken for granted that certain things such as alcohol are cultural, and because this it is okay to consume it.

She said her office has noticed over the years that students are increasingly engaged in the drinking of alcohol.

She referred to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, which said the use of alcohol results in about 2.5 deaths annually.

The Deputy Drug Avoidance Officer said that a 2013 drug prevalence survey among secondary school-aged children shows that there has been an increase in females drinking alcohol.