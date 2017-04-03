David: Nazim Burke was the destabiliser

Expelled General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter David has fingered his “Comrade” in the 1979-83 Grenada Revolution, former Finance Minister, Nazim Burke as the person who destabilised the 2008-13 administration of former Prime Minister Tillman Thomas.

David is now a card-bearing member of the ruling New National Party (NNP) of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

Addressing Sunday’s rally to bring an end to the annual convention of NNP, David attacked his former party and warned that it was facing another humiliating 15-0 defeat in the upcoming general election.

He said the fingers were pointed at him as the destabiliser of the Congress government but it was Burke who stabbed PM Thomas in the back and took over the leadership of the party from him.

Thomas stepped down from the NDC leadership about a year after its crushing defeat at the polls and Burke was elected as the new Political leader.

In September 2012, David and several top members including government ministers Joseph Gilbert, Karl Hood and Glynis Roberts and religious minister Pastor Stanford Simon were expelled following bitter infighting within the Congress government.

David was widely regarded as the ringleader of a “gang” that was seeking to take over the leadership of the party and government from then PM Thomas.

In a blistering attack on Congress, during the NNP convention-rally on the grounds of the St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School, David who is now the Assistant General Secretary of the ruling party claimed that he is being courted into returning to the party.

He told the gathering that a member of the NDC recently came to him with a message asking if he will return as a member of Congress.

“They want me back, but I ain’t going nowhere, I (am) happy here with the NNP,” he said.

According to David, a barrister-at-law by profession, he could have remained in the NDC “and played the game,” but chose to step aside as he believes Congress was going in the wrong direction.

He said he is speaking on behalf of “a lot of comrades” who spent years in the Congress trying to come together to build the country, “and all we got was grief.”

“So when I speak… I speak on behalf of hundreds, if not thousands of people who have left the NDC and (are) now working hard within the NNP to build this country of ours,” he said.









The NNP Executive member who has his eyes set on contesting the Town of St. George seat in the upcoming general election told NNP’ites at the rally that he did not join the party for personal gains.

He said he has no job with the current government, but earn his living as a practicing attorney.

“I don’t get money from this government so I didn’t come here to get anything. I came to the NNP because

I believe that the NNP is the best party to run this country at this time,” he remarked.

David said he believes this is the best period of his political career, which he said started in the 1970’s.

The attorney-at-law was a member of the left-leaning New Jewel movement (NJM) that seized power in a 1979 coup d’etat against the elected Eric Gairy labour party government.

As was widely expected, the NNP came out of its annual convention with no major surprises to the composition of the executive, which is expected to take the party into the next elections that could be held sometime in the May-June period.

Prime Minister Mitchell who has been leading the party y for the past 28 years remains at the helm with his deputy once again being, Elvin Nimrod, the Member of Parliament for Carriacou and Petit Martinique.

Works Minister Gregory Bowen continues to hold on to the position of Chairman, and will be assisted by Tourism minister, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen.

Youth and Sports Minister Roland Bhola remains in the position of General Secretary, with former Tourism and Foreign Affairs Minister in the Tillman Thomas Government Peter David is the Assistant General Secretary.

Steve Horsford who is the husband of Agriculture Minister Yolande Bain-Horsford is the Recording Secretary.

The man holding the bag as Treasurer is Education Minister Anthony Boatswain, while Senator Simon Stiell will continue to serve as Public Relations Officer.

The job of Labour Relations Officer is retained by Sen. Winston Garraway, while Edith Mc Donald is the Welfare Officer.

The floor members are Cletus St. Paul, Kenneth Noel, Bartholomew Baptiste, Carlton Frederick, Oswald Gilbert, and Bertrand George.