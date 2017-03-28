Vincentian remanded to prison on money laundering charge

A 31 year-old Vincentian national was on Monday remanded to the Richmond Hill Prisons after his bail application was denied at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court.

Philson Spencer, a fisherman by profession, who up to the point of his arrest resided at Non- Pariel in St. Mark is charged with laundering approximately EC$40, 000.

The accused was detained during a joint police and marine operation after the fishing vessel he was traveling in was intercepted outside Point Salines, St. George on March 16.

Spencer, who was among a group of persons on board the fishing vessel, made his first appearance Monday at the No. 1 Magistrate’s Court in St. George’s unrepresented before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill.









The accused told the court that he intended to get a lawyer to assist him in the matter.

The Police Prosecution strongly objected to bail pointing out that because the accused is a Vincentian national, there is no certainty that he will show up for his trial.

Corporal of Police, Terrence Andall, who is leading the Prosecution’s case, drew the court’s attention to the seriousness of the financial crime, which has been on the increase on the island in recent times.

The accused tried to convince the court that he will not try to evade the law.

There was a stern response from the Chief Magistrate, who took the decision to remand Spencer to the Richmond Hill prison until March 28.

She also used the opportunity to inform him of his right to apply for bail at the level of the High Court.