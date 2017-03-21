Government Agents or “Private” persons?

The Grenada Government has virtually admitted that it took part in the launch of the Levera project on November 9, 2016 in the north of the island fully aware of the fraud allegation made against the then developer, Robert Martin Oveson.

The allegation was made by businessman Roger Ver, the holder of a Kittian economic citizenship passport who was trying to obtain a similar passport from the Keith Mitchell-led New National Party (NNP) administration.

Ver alleged that he was tricked out of US$1 million by Oveson who lured him to switch from the US$350, 000.00 CBI donation to Mount Cinnamon hotel to the bigger sum to get the passport for the Levera project.

An aide to Ver had flew into the island from St. Kitts to hand deliver a letter dated November 1, 2016 on the alleged fraud to Trinidad & Tobago Lawyer, Kaisha Ince who was serving at the time as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Two days later on November 3, Ince sent a response letter to Ver in which she disclosed that his complaint against the two “CBI” agents was being investigated.

Ver is incensed that Prime Minister Mitchell will travel to Levera and seen “rubbing shoulders” with Oveson at the launch of the project after he sent a letter to the administration about the alleged fraud of his US$1 million.

The Ince response letter referred to the individuals identified by Ver as agents of “Grenada’s CBI program” and not as “private” individuals, the term now being used by government officials.









In recent days, government ministers have been seeking to distance the regime from the allegation of fraud leveled by Ver against Oveson who is the Managing Director of NTL Trust, the Nevis-based company that is an approved marketing agent for the Grenada CBI.

Government officials have painstakingly stated that Oveson is no longer a director of the company doing the Levera project and is not an agent for the Grenada CBI programme.

Minister of State for Education, Senator Simon Stiell has told reporters that the government is not involved in the Ver matter and branded the pending court matter as one of a “private” nature.

In the public’s interest, THE NEW TODAY reproduces the Ince letter that was sent to Ver on the allegations he made against the two CBI agents working on behalf of the Grenada government as opposed to the newly introduced term of “private” persons:

Government Agents or “Private” persons?