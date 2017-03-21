ARIZA Credit Union sponsors national champ athletic meet

Ariza Credit Union is about the pursuit of financial freedom, now and into the future. In order to achieve this we encourage our members to dream, live, laugh, grow and succeed.

Today we are proud to announce that Ariza Credit Union is the title sponsor of the National Junior Championships.

It is a competition where young athletes from across the tri-island state gather in the spirit of excellence and sportsmanship to showcase their talent and hard work in the areas of track and field. It is a display of the top schools and sports clubs, as they prepare for other meets and qualify for Carifta.

In addition to the display of athleticism, we intend to showcase youth talent through performances by the winners of the 2016 Drum Corps Competition, local artistes and giveaways.









We encourage well-wishers and sporting enthusiasts alike to come out on Saturday 18-19 March 2017 to witness our home-grown talent and abilities.

The Grenada Athletic Association has coordinated this activity for over fifty Years, and their level of support and passion in executing these games every year is evident. This years’ event is held under the watchful eye of the stewardship of Mr. Aaron Moses, first Vice President, and Mr. Charlie George, President of the Grenada Athletic Association and Mrs. Veda Bruno- Victor, Head of Sponsorship.

Ariza Credit union is committed to make an indelible mark on the nation through touching the lives of individuals by providing them with the tools for attaining financial freedom, and by extending an arm into the community through the support of community programs and initiatives.

We are pleased to partner with the Grenada Athletic Association in our pursuit of the dream of building a stronger nation through development of our youth.