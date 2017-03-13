The US$1 Million Levera fraud

There is mounting evidence that the ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell was forewarned before the November 9, 2016 launch of the Levera project in St. Patrick that it should be careful with controversial Utah national, Robert Martin Oveson.

U.S born Roger Ver had delivered a letter on November 1 to a close aide of the Prime Minister at the Botanical Gardens in St. George’s detailing an alleged fraud of money he had handed over to obtain a Grenadian passport.

THE NEW TODAY has obtained the copy of the letter in which Ver informed the administration of the alleged defraud of US$1 million dollars that he had made available to Oveson and his NTL Trust company to obtain the passport through the Citizenship By Investment programme.

The Nevis-based NTL Trust is an approved agent for the passport selling scheme that was re-introduced by the Mitchell-led NNP administration in 2013.

Apart from making a criminal complaint to law enforcement officials in Grenada about his money, Ver has also filed a civil lawsuit through Ciboney Chambers against Oveson for the recovery of the funds plus an additional US$1 Million in damages for compensation for his ordeal.

The letter sent to the Mitchell government also gave a commitment on behalf of the non-national who is now a citizen of St Kitts to co-operate fully with investigators in the alleged fraud that was committed against him.

“…I will cooperate with the government’s criminal investigators in every way so that those who were culpable in the fraud can be swiftly brought to justice”, said Ver in the letter that was hand delivered to Trinidad attorney-at-law Kaisha Ince who works in the Ministerial Complex at the Botanical Gardens.

As a public service, THE NEW TODAY has decided to print an edited version of the November 1, 2016 hand delivered letter sent by Ver to Ince:

Ms. Kaisha Ince

Permanent Secretary

Prime Minister’s Office

Ministerial Complex

Botanical Gardens,

Tanteen

St. George’s.

Grenada

RE: Complaint

Dear Madam Secretary:

I am a citizen of St. Kitts who applied for economic citizenship in Grenada in June 2015. I retained NTL Trust Limited, an approved International Marketing Agent listed on the Grenada government’s website, and Ms. Sheila Margaret Harris, the government’s authorised local agent, to process my citizenship application in Grenada.

My experience with the Grenada program has been very troubling as I have been lied to and defrauded out of USDS1,000.000 by Mr. Robert Martin, Managing Director of NTL.

This letter shall detail my terribly disappointing experience with the Grenada citizenship program, which is the exact opposite of the experience I had with the St. Kitts citizenship by investment program, where I invested over USD$I,600.000 several years ago.

In June 2015, I followed precisely the instructions for applying for citizenship under Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

“The first step in applying for citizenship is choosing an Authorised International Marketing Agent.” I selected NTL Trust Limited as my Authorised International Marketing Agent. I dealt primarily with Mr. Robert Martin, Managing Director of NTL.

Applications for citizenship must only be handled by authorised local agents. NTL selected Ms. Harris as my Authorised Local Agent. I had very limited contact with Ms. Harris because the instructions for submitting an application to Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Committee (CBIC) state: “Applicants may not contact Authorised Local Agents directly.”

I chose to invest USD$350,000 in the Mount Cinnamon, an approved real estate project, subject to being granted citizenship by the CBIC. On June 30, 2015, I wired USD$340,507.59 to an escrow account managed by Ms. Harris. I also paid NTL its processing fees around the same time.

From the very outset. I instructed NTL that should there be the slightest indication that my application would not be approved, I wanted the process terminated, my application withdrawn, and my money returned.

NTL assured me it would have my application reviewed by its legal counsel first before submitting it to CBIC and advise me if they perceived any issues that would lead to its rejection.









I now understand that my application was denied by the CBIC on November 23, 2015. However, neither NTL nor Ms. Harris ever advised me of that fact. I only discovered that my application had been denied in October 2016, nearly one year later, when a different agent informed me of that fact during my visit to Grenada.

During the interval from my application being denied by CBIC, and my visit to Grenada, NTL continuously led me to believe that my application was moving forward. On January 22, 2016, NTL advised me that my application had a “few hiccups” but would be approved if I switched my investment from USD$350,000 (which was still in escrow instead of being returned to me when my application was denied) in Mount Cinnamon to USD$1,000,000 in the Levera Beach Resort.

Following the advice of my “trusted global marketer” I agreed and switched my approved real estate project from Mount Cinnamon to the Levera Beach Resort. Obviously, had I known NTL was lying to me, never would I have transferred any money for the Levera project, let alone USD$1,000,000.

This blatant fraud by an authorised “trusted” agent of the Grenada government is frankly astounding.

On February 11, 2016,I received back $289,571.59 of my initial investment in Mt. Cinnamon. Ms. Harris had a duty to advise me denied by the CBIC in November 2015, and to return my funds in escrow at that time.

Due to the fraud of NTL … I was still under the belief that my application was being reviewed by the Government of Grenada when I commenced on February 20, 2016 to send eight separate wire transfers for USD$ 125,000 (totaling USD$ 1,000,000) from my HSBC Hong Kong bank account (using funds that would have otherwise been invested in Bitcoin) to Grant, Joseph, and Co.

Had these funds remained invested in Bitcoin, they would be worth USD$2,000,000 today. I will expect the government of Grenada to promptly return my USD$1,000,000 plus reimburse me for my losses due to the fraud, for total of USD$2,000,000.

For the next eight months from February 2016 to October 2016, NTL continued to deceive me regarding the true status of my application. NTL constantly led me to believe that my application was proceeding and on track for approval when in fact it had already been denied by the CBIC.

At no time did NTL or Ms. Harris advise me my application had been denied on November 25, 2015.

I visited Grenada in October 2016 and, while staying at the Mt Cinnamon hotel, learned that Robert had been lying and deceiving me for the previous eleven months.

On October 13, 2016,1 met with the Managing Director of NTL, Mr. Martin, who was unaware that I had just learned my application had been denied by CBIC nearly one year earlier.

I asked Mr. Martin directly what was the status of my application and, once again he lied, telling me it was with the “review board” and he tried to lead me to believe that things were still fine.

At this point, NTL still maintained that my application was being favorably considered. On October 14, 2016, I confronted NTL and advised Mr. Martin that I had learned from other sources that my application had been denied by the CBIC on November 25, 2015, and demanded the return of my money.

NTL responded with proposed installment plan stretching out one year into the future, which I have summarily rejected.

I have no doubt that the Grenada government will find the conduct of NTL … reprehensible once it performs full criminal investigation into their fraudulent conduct and takes the necessary steps to prevent other applicants from being defrauded out of millions of dollars.

Obviously, I will cooperate with the government’s criminal investigators in every way so that those who were culpable in the fraud can be swiftly brought to justice.

I have attached my affidavit and supporting documents to help the government get started.

Even as I write this letter, the Grenada government is promoting, on its CIBC website, NTL as one of its authorized “trusted global marketers” … as one of its authorized local agents.

I would greatly appreciate the immediate return of my USD$1,000,000 investment together with the USD$1,000,000 in damages I have suffered because of this fraud by authorised and “trusted” Grenada government agents.

I remain respectfully yours,

Roger Ver