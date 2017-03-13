Farmer Murdered in St. Paul’s

A dispute between two men from Mardigras, St. George’s over a female has resulted in the first homicide in the country for the year.

Dead is 38-year old Paul Alexander who is known to be engaged in farming for his profession.

Alexander received a single stab wound to the upper left side of his body allegedly from the hands of Denroy Smith.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 p.m. on February 28.

There are reports that both men were involved in an argument over a woman who is allegedly pregnant for Alexander at a neighbourhood shop on “The Greens” in St. Paul’s when the altercation ensued.

Smith who sports a Rastafarian hairstyle appeared at the St. George’s N0.1 Magistrate’s Court last week Friday where a charge of non-capital murder was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill.









The murder accused, clad in a long-sleeved blue shirt and grey pants with a white sneakers that had a strip of blue, informed Chief Magistrate Gill he does not know if he will be able to contract the services of an attorney to represent him.

She pointed out to him that the charge he is facing is a serious offense.

The presiding Magistrate then turned to two of Smith’s sisters who were present in court about securing a lawyer for their brother.

However, the sisters told the court that no arrangements have been made to obtain a lawyer.

Speculation is rife that the accused comes from a family that is classified as “poor” in the St. Paul’s community.

Magistrate Gill said the State only provides a lawyer for persons facing a charge of homicide when the matter gets to the High Court for trial.

Smith was remanded to the Richmond Hill Prisons, and is due to return to court on March 23rd.

The Prosecution is expected to call four civilian witnesses to give evidence into the Preliminary Inquiry in to the murder charge.